Kremlin lauds hero tank crew for single-handedly stopping column of Ukrainian forces

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Kremlin has seen the footage of the battle in which a single Russian tank stopped an armored column of Ukrainian forces and admires the crew's heroism, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"Of course, they saw it. Of course, such heroism and professionalism inspires admiration and a sense of pride in our military. This is indeed the case. The footage is remarkable and it is a unique situation, which, of course, can be included as a case in military manuals," Peskov said.

In response to an elaborative question about whether such footage could "change the minds" of countries unfriendly to Russia so that they "realize who they are dealing with," the Kremlin spokesman replied: "I don't think it's possible now. They will realize it in due time most likely."

Asked whether the tank crew would be honored with state awards, Peskov said: "With a great degree of certainty I can say 'yes'."

Earlier, footage of a battle in which a Russian tank crew hit several Ukrainian armored vehicles that had launched an attack at one of the frontline sections was uploaded to social media. According to media reports, the members of the Russian tank crew hit seven Ukrainian vehicles. Several other pieces of Ukrainian military equipment were hit by anti-tank guided missiles and artillery.