Russian Su-27 intercepts two US strategic bombers over Baltic Sea — top brass

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. A Russian Su-27 fighter was scrambled to intercept two US B-1B strategic bombers over the Baltic Sea, the Russian National Defense Operations Center reported on Tuesday.

"On March 23, 2023, Russia’s airspace surveillance spotted two air targets approaching the state border of the Russian Federation over the Baltic Sea. An Su-27 fighter from the Baltic Fleet’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to identify the air targets and prevent the violation of the Russian state border," the National Defense Operations Center said in a statement.

The Su-27 crew identified the air targets as two US B-1B strategic bombers. The Russian border was not violated.

The Russian fighter jet safely returned to its home airbase after the foreign warplanes made a U-turn away from Russia’s state border, the Center reported.

"The Russian fighter’s flight proceeded in strict compliance with international rules of airspace usage," it said.