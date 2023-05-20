Russian air defenses intercept 12 HIMARS rockets and Storm Shadow missiles in past day

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted 12 HIMARS rockets and Storm Shadow cruise missiles in the past day, as well as a US-made GBU-32 bomb, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"Air defenses intercepted 12 HIMARS rockets and Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles in the past 24 hours, as well as a US-made GBU-32 guided munition," he pointed out.

According to Konashenkov, 18 Ukrainian drones were destroyed near Verkhnetoretskoye, Novoandreyevka and Sladkoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and Kremennaya, Ploshchanka and Novodruzhesk in the Lugansk People’s Republic.

According to the Defense Ministry, a total of 428 planes, 234 helicopters, 4,236 unmanned aerial vehicles, 423 missile systems, 9,326 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,100 multiple launch rocket systems, 4,859 field artillery systems and mortars, as well as 10,322 special military motor vehicles, have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.