Pacific Fleet warships participate in antisubmarine warfare exercise

VLADIVOSTOK, April 17. /TASS/. Pacific Fleet warships staged an antisubmarine warfare exercise and artillery firing against sea and air targets in the Sea of Japan during the snap drill, TASS reports.

Warships had departed from home bases early morning and arrived in the designated practicing areas in the Sea of Japan. They performed tactical maneuvering and practiced all kinds of defense for a sea force during the sea voyage. The Admiral Panteleev large antisubmarine ship and the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate completed firing from 100 mm and 30 mm artillery pieces against sea and air targets.

Ship crews practiced search and destruction of a mock enemy submarine after that. Ka-27PL helicopters with dip sonars took off from ships. The Tu-142M3 long-range ASW aircraft also arrived in the exercise area. The large antisubmarine ship completed a salvo of depth charge rocket against coordinates reported by pilots.