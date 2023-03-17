Putin discusses cooperation in Caspian region with Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed issues of cooperation in the Caspian region with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on Friday.

"We have agreed that [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov will report today about our cooperation in the Caspian region and we will discuss certain problems, of which there are a lot. They are our neighbors and we have a wide spectrum of issues of economic, political and security nature on the agenda," Putin said, opening the meeting, which continued behind closed doors.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, speaker of the State Duma (lower parliament house) Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, head of the presidential administration Anton Vaino, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Director of the Federal Security Council Alexander Bortnikov, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin, Russian presidential envoy environment protection, ecology and transport Sergey Ivanov.