Russian troops deflect Ukraine’s attack near Kharkov, wipe out over 20 servicemen

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. The units of the 14th mechanized brigade of Ukraine’s armed forces attempted an attack on Russian positions in the Kharkov region in spite of a ceasefire declared by Russia, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"On the Kupyansk front in the vicinity of the Sinkovka community in the Kharkov region, an attack by the units of the 14th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces has been deflected over the past 24 hours. Retaliatory fire eliminated more than 20 Ukrainian servicemen, a tank, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle and two cars," he said.