Ukrainian Su-25 jet, 21 drones downed by Russian air defenses in past day

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Russian air defenses downed a Ukrainian Su-25 jet in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"A Su-25 jet belonging to Ukraine’s Air Force was downed near Pobeda in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) by [Russian] air defense systems. Also, 21 Ukrainian drones were destroyed in the past 24 hours" in the Lugansk People’s Republic, in the DPR and in the Kherson and the Zaporozhye regions, he said.

Besides, five US-made HIMARS rockets and four HARM anti-radiation missiles were intercepted in the LPR and the Kherson Region, Konashenkov added.