Gorlovka’s suburb comes under Grad shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, July 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled Gorlovka’s northern suburb from Grad multiple rocket launch systems, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Sunday.

"Twenty Grad rockets were fired," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s army fired 15 tank shells at the settlement of Gagarin Mine near Gorlovka.

The DPR’s mission also said earlier that more than various caliber shells had been fired at the republic’s territory in the first half of the day on Sunday.