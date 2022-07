DONETSK, July 17. /TASS/. More than 400 various shells were fired by Ukrainian troops at the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic on Sunday, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center reported.

"As of 15:30 Moscow time today, the enemy fired 407 shells of various calibers, including from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launch systems, 155mm, 152mm and 122mm artillery systems," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the mission, a private house was damaged in Donetsk.