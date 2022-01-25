Army 2022 international military-technical forum to open in Russia on August 15

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The 8th Army 2022 international military-technical forum will take place in Russia on August 15-21, Deputy Defense Minister Army General Pavel Popov announced while opening a meeting of the Forum’s Organizing Committee in the Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

"In accordance with a resolution by the Russian government, the Army international military-technical forum will take place on August 15-21. The preparations for the forum should take into account the experience of the previous years, including the best practices of the Army 2021 event," the defense official said.

The Army forum has been demonstrating stable high results over the past seven years. Last year, the forum evoked a large interest of a broad audience as its venues were visited by over 1.7 million people, the deputy defense minister said.

"It is important that the upcoming Army 2022 forum should be held as efficiently as before," Popov added.

The Army 2021 forum brought together about 1,500 companies and delegations of 117 countries, including 36 high-level representations. The forum featured over 28,000 military and dual-purpose products, demonstrated the capabilities of advanced armaments, military and special hardware of domestic producers and from the Defense Ministry’s inventory, he said.

During the Army 2021 forum, over 200 scientific and business events on the issues of defense and the protection of national interests were held and 45 state contracts worth over 500 billion rubles ($6.8 billion) were signed. Also, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a ceremony of laying the keels of two advanced green-water warships and four new submarines at the country’s leading shipyards as part of the forum, the defense official said.