Russian Armed Forces guarantee peace in Syria, Karabakh, Defense Minister says

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian troops stationed in Syria and in Nagorno-Karabakh are a guarantee of preserving peace in these regions, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"For over a year, Russian peacekeepers have been ensuring the conditions for facilitating a peaceful life in Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions, assisting in rebuilding relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. To date, no serious incidents have occurred. Also, the contingent of Russian troops remains the guarantor of peace in Syria," he said at a plenary session of the Defense Ministry’s Public Council.

For instance, he reported that since the beginning of the year, Russian servicemen in Syria have conducted 348 humanitarian events with over 650 tonnes of food products and basic necessities distributed.