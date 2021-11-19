Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform flight over Arctic and Far East

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers escorted by Su-35S fighters performed a scheduled flight over the Bering, Chukchi and Okhotsk Seas, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers of long-range aviation conducted a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering, Chukchi and Okhotsk Seas," the ministry said in a statement.

The crews of Su-35S fighters of the Eastern Military District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army escorted the bombers during the flight, the statement says.

"The flight lasted about ten hours," the ministry specified.

The crews of Russia’s long-range aircraft regularly perform flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the Northern Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas and also the Pacific Ocean, the ministry said.

The aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Force perform all the flights in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace, the Defense Ministry stressed.