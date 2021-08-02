Russian radars track 50 foreign spy planes and drones near state borders over week

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian radars tracked 50 foreign aircraft that conducted air reconnaissance near Russia’s state borders over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper reported on Monday.

The paper’s infographics show that 40 foreign spy planes and 10 drones conducted air reconnaissance along Russia’s state borders in the past week. All the flights by foreign spy aircraft were tracked by Russian radar stations.

No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the paper said.