S-400 Triumf crews destroy mock enemy targets during drills in Russia's south

ROSTON-ON-DON, September 16. /TASS/. Crews of S-400 missile air defense systems, deployed at the Russian military base in Abkhazia, conducted practice shooting at the Kapustin Yar proving ground in Russia’s Astrakhan Region, successfully hitting mock enemy targets, the Southern Military District's press service told journalists Wednesday.

"During the exercise, servicemen of the missile air defense units from the Russian military base hit enemy air targets at the Kapustin Yar proving ground. […] The servicemen conducted reconnaissance of the air situation, determined the targets’ coordinates, hit them amid radio jamming and repelled the mock enemy’s air strikes," the statement reads.

The press service noted that the shooting took place both from stationary positions and in movement, against target missiles imitating enemy drones and manned aircraft, as well as tactical enemy aviation and air defense missiles. The crew completed over 60 firing tasks.

The exercise involved about 500 servicemen and over 200 vehicles, including Strela missile systems, Igla man-portable air defense systems and modern S-400 Triumf missile systems, the press service said.