Russian hi-tech firm develops shipborne version of new combat module

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Burevestnik Central Research Institute (part of the Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer) has developed the seaborne version of the 57mm AU-220M artillery combat module, Burevestnik CEO Georgy Zakamennykh told TASS on Monday.

"Using the scientific-technical potential of the Derivatsiya-PVO experimental design work, we have created the shipborne version of the 57mm artillery module. Navy specialists positively assess the possibilities of its use on ships and boats with small displacement," the chief executive said.

The AU-220M is an unmanned cannon and machine-gun module. It is designed to serve as the armament for various combat vehicles, first of all, infantry fighting vehicles both operational (upon their upgrade) and new hardware based on the Armata, Kurganets-25 and Bumerang platforms. The module can be used as the armament of small-displacement ships and boats.

The gun mount has a circular rotation and a firing range of up to 14.5 km with a maximum rate of fire of 80 rounds per minute. The ammunition load includes 80 unitary 57mm munitions: multifunctional remote-controlled, armor-piercing and guided projectiles, which allows effectively striking small-size unmanned aerial vehicles, low-flying aircraft and helicopters, and also land-based light-armored hardware and field fortifications.

The possibility of the weapon’s remote control through communications channels allows coping with a whole range of combat assignments in a robotized manner without the crew’s direct participation. The AU-220M combat module mounted on light-and medium-category armored vehicles will help considerably boost their combat potential.