Latest Msta-S artillery systems arrive for troops in Russia’s south

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The latest artillery systems arrived for the Southern Military District’s 49th all-arms army, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

"Two artillery batteries have been reamed with the improved 152mm 2S19M2 Msta-S self-propelled artillery guns capable of firing Krasnopol precision guided munitions," the press office said in a statement.

"The Msta-S artillery system has considerable design differences from the previous modification," the press office stressed.

Specifically, the upgraded howitzers feature a new automated fire control system, a higher rate of fire and the possibility to use digital electronic maps to accelerate finding positions on the terrain.

Msta-S self-propelled artillery guns can also "fire high-explosive fragmentation and rocket-assisted projectiles — jammers," the press office said.