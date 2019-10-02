Troops fire Msta-S artillery guns to strike enemy command posts in Urals drills

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Artillery troops of Russia’s Central Military District fired Msta-S 152mm self-propelled artillery guns to destroy a notional enemy’s bunkers and field installations during drills near Orenburg in the Urals, the District’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The artillery troops performed a 50km march to the area of preparations for the fire, equipped their positions and camouflaged combat vehicles. The enemy positions were exposed with the help of the units of unmanned aerial vehicles, which have been set up as part of artillery brigades based on the experience of present-day local armed conflicts as operating in the interests of howitzer batteries," the press office said in a statement.

The artillery squads delivered fire against enemy positions in the early hours.

"The fire was adjusted online in interaction with the drone teams. The fire was conducted to a range of up to 20km," the statement reads.

The artillery forces also practiced single-shot direct fire to strike mobile targets. The drills involved about 500 personnel and over 70 weapon systems.