Russian latest high-speed patrol boats enter trials on Neva River

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The latest two Raptor high-speed patrol boats entered trials on the Neva River, the Russian Navy said in a statement on Thursday.

"The trials of the two latest Project 03160 ‘Raptor’ patrol boats built at the Pella Shipyard in St. Petersburg started on the Neva River," the statement says.

Following their trials, the patrol boats will enter service with Russia’s Baltic Fleet.

The Project 03160 Raptor-class patrol boats have been built at the Pella Shipyard on order from the Russian Navy. They are designated to carry out patrols in the coastal areas of seas, straits and river estuaries in the daytime and at night at a distance of 100 nautical miles from the base.

Raptor-class boats can also be used for promptly transporting up to 20 marines, intercepting and detaining small targets and carrying out search and rescue operations in the areas of their patrolling.

The Project 03160 patrol boat is armored and outfitted with a remotely operated weapon station with a 14.5mm machine-gun and two 7.62mm Pecheneg machine-guns on bracket mounts.