Russia’s military base in Tajikistan holds anti-terror drills

"Under the drills’ scenario, a notional enemy’s group attempted to penetrate by car into the base’s territory through a checkpoint by employing firearms. Upon receiving an alarm signal about an attack on the checkpoint, the anti-terror squad advanced on foot and aboard BTR-82A armored personnel carriers to the attack scene and accomplished the assignments of blocking the armed gang by encircling the facility," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan held drills to repel a notional terrorist attack on its facilities, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Friday.

"Support sub-groups conducted chemical reconnaissance for the presence of poisonous substances in the air and also cleared approaches to the military unit’s territory of mines," according to the statement.

The military base also employed a team of Takhion unmanned aerial vehicles to coordinate the enemy force’s seizure and fire cover, the press office added.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is stationed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The military base’s armament includes T-72 tanks, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, Gvozdika and Akatsiya artillery systems.

Under an agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will remain until 2042.