Russian Pacific Fleet’s strategic subs hold naval battle in drills off Kamchatka coast

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Pacific Fleet’s strategic submarines Alexander Nevsky and Vladimir Monomakh held a training naval battle off the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"The crews of two same-type underwater strategic cruisers practiced a duel at a combat training range, during which they practiced their skills of attacking and counter-attacking a submarine in the force-on-force employment of weapons and sonars," the press office said in a statement.

Upon detecting a notional enemy’s submarine, the Alexander Nevsky fired a practice torpedo. The crew of the Vladimir Monomakh performed a dodging maneuver and practiced a counter-attack without the employment of torpedoes, the press office stated.