Senior diplomat highlights arms control essential for maintaining strategic stability

"We are speaking about a higher level of trust and predictability, about refraining from such military and political steps, which could be viewed by other international community members as a threat, forcing them to take retaliatory measures," Ryabkov said.

"As for the military sphere, we are speaking about maintaining and strengthening control over armaments, including limiting strategic potentials," Ryabkov said during the presentation of a report titled "A new understanding and ways of enhancing multilateral strategic stability" at the TASS press center in Moscow.

According to Ryabkov, strategic stability should certainly take into account various factors influencing international security and stipulate that nuclear powers will seek to prevent steps, which can trigger the creation of dangerous misbalances in nuclear containment, or will increase risks of waging a war," he said.

The senior diplomat explained that containment is not only limited to the military sphere. "From the political perspective, this implies strict compliance with international and legal norms, respecting legal interests of all countries and peoples, including unacceptable meddling in other states’ political life," Ryabkov said.

"The situation in strategic stability sphere continues worsening and this is a fact that cannot be disputed, while the risks are also mounting," he noted.