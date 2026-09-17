CIS joint air defense system proves highly effective — Kyrgyzstan’s Defense Ministry

CHOLPON-ATA (Kyrgyzstan), September 17. /TASS/. The joint air defense system of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries is one of the most effective in the field of air defense, Kyrgyz First Deputy Defense Minister, Major General Talaybek Sharsheev, said at the 63rd meeting of the Coordination Committee on Air Defense under the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS member states.

"For many years now, the joint air defense system of the CIS member states has been one of the most effective systems for coordinating efforts to ensure the protection of the countries’ airspace," he emphasized.

He said that the current military-political situation is characterized by rapid change and the emergence of new challenges and threats. Under these conditions, the further development of collective security mechanisms, the improvement of operational coordination, and the enhancement of information exchange are of particular importance, Sharsheev noted.