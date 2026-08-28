US to force NATO countries to compete for American bases on their territory — newspaper

BRUSSELS, August 28. /TASS/. The US-led process of reassessing its military presence in Europe has already led NATO countries to prepare to compete for the opportunity to retain or host permanent US military bases, Politico reported.

Commenting on the August 27 visit to Brussels by deputy Pentagon chief Elbridge Colby, the newspaper noted: "The review process is raising fears that allies will compete for a US presence on their territory."

According to Politico, NATO countries have already begun a "contest," trying to convince the US to maintain or establish military bases on their territory.

The newspaper recalled that in early August, the US sent NATO countries a detailed questionnaire, "asking allies to detail their views on subjects ranging from defense spending to US foreign policy." Politico quoted an anonymous NATO diplomat who described filling out the American questionnaire as a "scary experience" that appears to be a demand by the US that its allies "pledge their allegiance to the king."

The newspaper emphasized that for the US, one of the key elements of its reassessment of its military presence in Europe is the demand to lift any restrictions on US troops’ use of bases in Europe at their own discretion. This process was initiated after several NATO countries, notably Spain, denied the US the ability to carry out airstrikes against Iran from American military bases on their territory.