US Geological Survey to rename Lake Ontario in its official documents

WASHINGTON, August 28. /TASS/. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) will soon change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in its official documents, the White House reported, citing a letter from USGS Director Ned Mamula.

"The U.S. Geological Survey has officially designated the former Lake Ontario to be renamed as Lake America in all official USGS electronic documents. The change will begin occurring in printed documents over the next several days," the White House wrote on its X page.

According to the message, the change has been made official in the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS).

A TASS correspondent noted that the lake still retains the name Ontario on the GNIS map itself. However, it can no longer be found in the system by searching for "Lake Ontario." Users now have to type in "Lake America" to find it.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the US authorities are renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America, with the decision taking effect immediately. According to him, all the necessary paperwork to rename the lake has already been completed.