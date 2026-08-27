Iran could harm US economic interests in response to sanctions — security official

CAIRO, August 28. /TASS/. Iran could jeopardize US economic interests in the Middle East if Washington mounts its pressure of sanctions, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said.

"In the event of intensified US economic pressure on Iran, we will respond with countermeasures that will affect US interests in the region, " he told Lebanon’s Al Manar television channel without specifying the nature of these measures.

Rezaei added that, in his opinion, Washington’s shift toward economic pressure demonstrates that "a military solution to the conflict produces limited results."

The Axios portal reported on August 26 that Washington was not planning new attacks on Iran any time soon as it will focus on other means of pressure on Tehran, including sanctions.

The United States and Israel began their war with Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, the United States resumed major strikes on Iran overnight into July 8, accusing Tehran of violating the terms of the agreement concerning the Strait of Hormuz.