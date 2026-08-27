'We don't want to speak to them': Trump on negotiations with Iran

WASHINGTON, August 27. /TASS/. The Washington administration is not currently interested in holding consultations or meetings with the Iranian authorities, said US President Donald Trump.

"We 't want to speak to them. We're not looking to meet or anything," Trump said, adding that the Strait of Hormuz is open and loads of barrels of oil pass through it.

White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt previously said that the Washington administration is not conducting negotiations with Iran to end the conflict. According to her, there will be no consultations until Trump believes that Iran is ready for a serious discussion of the existing issues.