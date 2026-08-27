US does not plan to restore memorandum with Iran — media

NEW YORK, August 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s administration does not intend to return to the terms of the memorandum of understanding with Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the US leader is no longer interested in restoring the memorandum. The US authorities are currently focused on increasing economic pressure on the Islamic Republic, the newspaper said.

Mediators in US-Iranian talks are trying to persuade Tehran to soften its demands for an agreement with Washington, warning that otherwise the United States will move away from the memorandum’s provisions. Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, visited Iran this week, but the trip did not produce significant progress, the newspaper said.

Representatives of Arab countries hope that the diplomatic track will resume, fearing that Iran may respond militarily to the US campaign of economic pressure on the Islamic Republic.

The United States and Israel began their war with Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, the United States resumed major strikes on Iran overnight into July 8, accusing Tehran of violating the terms of the agreement concerning the Strait of Hormuz.