Ruling Republika Srpska party leader plans to visit Moscow in late September

BELGRADE, August 27. /TASS/. Milorad Dodik, the chairman of the ruling Alliance of Independent Social Democrats party in Republika Srpska, an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, said he plans to lead a delegation on a trip to Moscow in late September and hopes to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We confirmed that I will lead a delegation from Republika Srpska to Moscow in late September, meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and continue the talks we held during my visit to Moscow in May," the politician wrote on X after meeting with Russian Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Kalabukhov.

The politician also stressed that he is currently waging a "just and defensive war," but not against Ukraine, rather against "part of the European Union."

General elections will take place in Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 4. More than 3.4 million citizens are eligible to vote. Voters will elect the new members of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Presidency and Parliamentary Assembly. They will also elect members of the parliaments of Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the president of Republika Srpska, and members of the Federation’s cantonal assemblies.