Some European states fear lack of funding for Kiev, demand seizure of Russian assets — FT

LONDON, August 27. /TASS/. A number of European countries fear that the financial aid provided by the EU will be insufficient for Kiev, which is why they are once again attempting to seize Russia’s frozen assets, the Financial Times wrote, citing sources.

Among EU members supporting the initiative are Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, and Poland. They plan to send a letter to the European Commission on Thursday requesting to resume attempts to seize frozen Russian assets. Last December, the initiative for their seizure was blocked by the authorities of Belgium, where the majority of assets are held. The letter will also seek clarity on any progress in alternative legal and technical frameworks that could sidestep Belgium’s veto, according to the publication.

"Now is the time to start a new discussion about how we can make further use of Russia’s frozen assets for Ukraine’s, and our, benefit. This is the fair and smart way to make sure that Ukraine can defend itself, and all of Europe," the Financial Times quoted Swedish foreign minister Maria Malmer Stenergard as saying.