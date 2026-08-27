{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Ukraine crisis

Some European states fear lack of funding for Kiev, demand seizure of Russian assets — FT

Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, and Poland are among EU members supporting the initiative

LONDON, August 27. /TASS/. A number of European countries fear that the financial aid provided by the EU will be insufficient for Kiev, which is why they are once again attempting to seize Russia’s frozen assets, the Financial Times wrote, citing sources.

Among EU members supporting the initiative are Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, and Poland. They plan to send a letter to the European Commission on Thursday requesting to resume attempts to seize frozen Russian assets. Last December, the initiative for their seizure was blocked by the authorities of Belgium, where the majority of assets are held. The letter will also seek clarity on any progress in alternative legal and technical frameworks that could sidestep Belgium’s veto, according to the publication.

"Now is the time to start a new discussion about how we can make further use of Russia’s frozen assets for Ukraine’s, and our, benefit. This is the fair and smart way to make sure that Ukraine can defend itself, and all of Europe," the Financial Times quoted Swedish foreign minister Maria Malmer Stenergard as saying.

Tags
Ukraine crisis
Ukraine crisis
UK confirms its involvement in conflict by giving Kiev Storm Shadow missiles — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that London had done everything possible to avoid answering questions about the actual use of Storm Shadow missiles
Read more
Nvidia quarterly revenue more than doubles to $96.2 bln
The corporation expects revenue of around $108 bln in the next quarter
Read more
Trump says Mojtaba Khamenei alive after strikes on Iran
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was very seriously wounded
Read more
Gazprom, Iran discuss potential cooperation in gas sector
According to the Russian holding, CEO Alexey Miller had a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali and NIGC CEO Saeed Tavakoli
Read more
Kiev regime is collapsing from within — Kremlin
There is a quasi-political fuss underway deep inside the Kiev regime and it is becoming increasingly intense, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about FAZ journalist Martens’ international wanted status
Authorities charged Michael Martens in absentia with inciting hatred or hostility over the statements, the source said
Read more
New passenger car sales in Russia may reach 115,000 in August — Autostat
Director of the analytical agency Sergey Tselikov added that the market would thus contract by 6%-10% compared with last year
Read more
Nine killed, six wounded: What we know about Ukrainian attack on passenger bus in LPR
Leonid Pasechnik stated that the Ukrainian armed forces’ strike was targeted
Read more
UN efforts to resolve Ukraine, other crises not visible — Grossi
The IAEA director general added that "UN is everywhere without being where it needs to be"
Read more
UN says attacks on civilians unacceptable after Ukraine strikes bus in LPR
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains deeply concerned about the ongoing escalation of the conflict, spokesman Stephane Dujarric added
Read more
Donetsk could serve as testing ground for marine robotic systems — DPR head
According to Denis Pushilin, the waters of the Sea of Azov are a suitable site for such tests
Read more
US allies believe Hormuz not fully demined — Bloomberg
According to sources cited by the news agency, some mines may have shifted from their original position due to underwater currents
Read more
Death toll from Nepal flooding reaches 157
According to a report by Ratopati, the highest number of fatalities was recorded in the Chitwan District in the south of the country
Read more
Number of people missing after China landslide reaches 558
According to a report by China Central Television, 260 of them are foreign nationals
Read more
Wildfires in Algeria leave 12 people dead
According to Interior, Local Authorities, and Transport Minister Said Sayoud, more than 50 people were injured
Read more
CIA, Pentagon chiefs hold meeting at White House — pool reporters
The reporters did not specify whether US President Donald Trump took part in the meeting
Read more
Up to 70 vessels queue near Danube ports to load Ukrainian grain — media
Reuters added that the situation with Ukrainian grain exports could worsen in the coming days, as shipping agents at Danube river ports plan to close access to them for at least two days because of deteriorating weather conditions
Read more
Russia, China close gap with US in space — media
This "could have frightening consequences for the national security" of the United States, the newspaper writes
Read more
Majority of South Koreans not on board with US policy, first time in two decades — poll
In 2025, only 39% of respondents had a negative opinion about US policy while 61% of respondents held the opposite view
Read more
Press review: Vatican eyes Ukraine peace role as Slovakia keeps Russian energy contracts
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 26th
Read more
Tanker struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz — UKMTO
Acording to the authority, a fire broke out aboard the oil tanker
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West downs 111 Ukrainian heavy hexacopters over past day
The battlegroup’s spokesman said that air defense crews and mobile armed units shot down three US-made HIMARS rockets
Read more
Ukrainian terrorist elements to spread around world after Russia’s win in special op
Denis Pushilin added that the sea routes, which are a priority in the area of cargo transportation, must be protected because the risk of terrorist threats will persist for decades to come
Read more
Trump says combination of strikes against Iran and economic war effective — TV
The US president claimed that Iran "got massive inflation, their economy is falling apart"
Read more
Russia to unveil Barrage-2 unmanned stratospheric platform in 2028
In the initial phase, the flight will be short and powered by a relatively simple propulsion system, but it will already be capable of providing practical benefits
Read more
UN needs to rebuild trust with major donors — Grossi
The IAEA director general also noted that the UN could not effectively perform its functions without contributions from the US
Read more
Bank of Russia lowers dollar exchange rate to 84.28 rubles for August 27
The official euro exchange rate has been lowered by 22.85 kopecks to 98.2897 rubles
Read more
Ukrainian tactics in Zaporozhye Region resemble medieval siege methods — Russian diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik said that Kiev attempts to isolate settlements in violation of international humanitarian law
Read more
Iranian attacks cause billions in damage to US surveillance hardware in Middle East — TV
The Iranian attacks raise doubts about whether the Department of State, the Pentagon and the US intelligence community are sufficiently prepared to guarantee due protection to US sites in the region, the TV channel said
Read more
Nearly each family in Gaza faces shelter crisis — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya concluded that serious difficulties persist on the humanitarian front
Read more
Protecting facilities from drones on agenda of upcoming CSTO exercises — secretary general
According to Taalatbek Masadykov, the exercises will be held this autumn, first in Kazakhstan and then in Russia and Belarus
Read more
Armenia de facto not participating in CSTO discussions — secretary general
Taalatbek Masadykov said that Armenia also has not paid its membership fees for the third year now
Read more
Death toll in northern Nepal flood exceeds 90
At least 384 tourists, including 291 foreigners, are missing
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 14 motor vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Deputy Russian foreign minister, Oman ambassador discuss situation in Persian Gulf
The meeting was held at Oman’s initiative
Read more
Iran sends letter to UN Security Council regarding US 'economic terrorism' — agency
According to the agency, Abbas Araghchi pointed out the legal and moral responsibility of the UN and all governments to condemn the illegal and criminal actions of the US administration
Read more
Russia’s coal output falls by 1.8% in January - July to 249 million tons — Rosstat
Production of all types of hard coal decreased by 2.3% to 192 million tons
Read more
CIA chief's visit to Russia, Kiev regime’s collapse, Armenia situation: Kremlin’s briefing
According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, there were no direct contacts between the Russian President and John Ratcliffe
Read more
CIA chief arrived in Russia for contacts between special services, Kremlin tells WP
Dmitry Peskov declined to provide any further details
Read more
Iran sees US sanctions as economic terrorism — ambassador in Ashgabat
Ali Mojtaba Rouzbehani added that Iran’s geographical location is a great advantage for the country, which maintains relations with 15 countries around the world and cooperates with them very productively
Read more
Iran detains Indian tanker on southern route in Strait of Hormuz — agency
According to the agency, "no vessel traffic has been observed on the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours"
Read more
Tatyana Kim tops Forbes ranking of Russia’s richest women for fifth time
Her net worth is estimated at $5 bln
Read more
Tests of Russia’s Sakhalin heavy-class underwater robot held in St. Petersburg
The vehicle is capable of operating at depths of up to 3,000 meters, servicing underwater infrastructure
Read more
Russian advance units are 1.5 km from Druzhkovka — General Staff Chief
According to General Valery Gerasimov, over the past two months alone, more than 100 square kilometers of territory have been liberated in the Druzhkovka sector
Read more
Russian Emergencies Ministry aircraft drops over 160 metric tons of water on Serbia fires
The Il-76 aircraft made four sorties over the past 24 hours
Read more
Attack on bus in LPR carried out in coordination with West — expert
Alexander Pataman, head of the secretariat of the Zaporozhye Region office of the World Russian People’s Council, explained that after attacks on civilians "the West pretends that nothing is happening"
Read more
Ukraine is definitely losing in conflict — Kremlin
The dynamics in all frontline areas clearly demonstrate this, Dmitry Peskov underscored
Read more
Tehran's condition for resuming dialogue is US compliance with Islamabad agreement
According to the source, the Pakistani side is actively working to communicate this stance to the United States
Read more
Kiev is using Europe's military capabilities to attack buses — Russian diplomat
Earlier, LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik reported that nine people, including a 20-year-old woman, were killed and six wounded in a Ukrainian strike on a bus traveling between Lisichansk and Stakhanov
Read more
Russia adds over 100 mln carats to diamond reserves since start of year
Head of Rosnedra Oleg Kazanov noted that reserve additions are driven not only by new deposits but by additional geological exploration and the reassessment of existing deposits
Read more
ICRC delegates visit Wildberries facilities targeted by Ukraine near St. Petersburg — MFA
During the visit, ICRC experts could verify the complete absence of military facilities both at and around the warehouses
Read more
Foreign military contingents in Ukraine to be Russia’s legitimate targets — diplomat
Maria Zakharova said the responsibility for this will fall on Western politicians
Read more
Flood in Nepal: At least 95 killed, some 400 tourists missing and $1.3 billion in damage
The Russian embassy in Kathmandu has told TASS that the diplomatic mission has no information about the presence of Russian citizens in the affected areas.
Read more
Russian forces continue their offensive unabated, chief of General Staff says
General Valery Gerasimov said the offensive continues in all directions
Read more
No need to anticipate Armenia’s withdrawal from CSTO — secretary general
According to Taalatbek Masadykov, the country’s leadership has its position, while the Armenian people have theirs
Read more
What is known about detention of eleven terrorist suspects in Russia’s North Caucasus
The arrests took place at the detainees' places of residence
Read more
IAEA inspections at attacked Iranian nuclear facilities needed by Israel, US — AEOI head
Tehran is not yet prepared to allow experts to inspect the sites, Mohammad Eslami said
Read more
Armenia’s expulsion from CSTO up to supreme commanders — secretary general
Taalatbek Masadykov added that all circumstances and factors should be taken into account
Read more
Russia declares Romanian diplomat working in Moscow persona non grata — Foreign Ministry
The ministry emphasized that this measure is a response to Romania's earlier similar decision
Read more
Epstein case reveals real face of Western elites seeking to rule world — Lavrov
"It is unnecessary to explain to any normal person that this is pure Satanism and is beyond human comprehension," the Russian Foreign Minister added
Read more
The West wants to saturate Ukraine with UAVs for strikes against Russia — expert
Vitaly Kiselev described Ukrainian strikes on residential buildings, civilian transport and infrastructure as a tragedy
Read more
US-Iran war to end 'fairly soon' — Trump
According to the US leader, the Strait of Hormuz "is functioning"
Read more
Three killed, 265 missing after mudslide in Tibet
The exact number of people affected is still being determined, while search-and-rescue operations continue
Read more
Ombudswoman reports return of 10 Russian soldiers from Ukrainian captivity
Yana Lantratova the most important thing now is for the veterans to receive all the necessary assistance
Read more
Russia’s industrial production grows by 0.1% in January - July — Rosstat
Minerals production slipped by 0.9% year·on·year
Read more
Ukraine injures eleven civilians in attacks on Donetsk People’s Republic
Eight residential buildings and eleven civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, head of the region Denis Pushilin said
Read more
Iran, Oman agree to share shipping revenues from Strait of Hormuz — IRGC
IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi emphasized that the waterway would be opened if the US abided by the agreements that had been previously reached
Read more
Russian government to review budget execution for first half of year
The agenda of the meeting includes nine other items
Read more
Wagenknecht urges German politicians backing Kiev to go to front
The founder of BSW criticized German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and other politicians who support continued military assistance to Ukraine
Read more
Russian Chief of General Staff inspects Battlegroup South — top brass
Army General Valery Gerasimov received a report from Battlegroup Commander Colonel General Sergey Medvedev
Read more
Ukrainians massively deserting armed forces — lawmaker
Dmitry Mikisha said there is a vast array of problems that have not been resolved
Read more
Court in Armenia rules to place former President Kocharyan in custody
Robert Kocharyan was earlier hospitalized after his health deteriorated
Read more
Press Review: EU boosts arms aid to Ukraine as India bolsters Russia ties amid US pressure
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 25th
Read more
Foreign nationals from 28 countries among 579 missing after Nepal floods — police
According to the latest figures, the bodies of 162 people have been recovered
Read more
Archaeologists unearth 15th-century hoard of 2,600 silver coins near Moscow
This is the largest coin collection of its time available to researchers
Read more
No contacts between Kremlin, US representatives planned — spokesman
Russia’s contacts with Ratcliffe were conducted through special services, Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Kiev tries to convince West of military successes in absence of real results — Gerasimov
As part of a propaganda campaign, the Kiev regime is spreading false information about an allegedly successful offensive in the Zaporozhye Region
Read more
Ebola outbreak in eastern DR Congo could become worst in history — media
According to the newspaper, much of the population in eastern DR Congo was not following the necessary precautions against the virus
Read more
Floods cause at least $1.3 billion in infrastructure damage to Nepal — minister
Floodwaters washed away at least 22 concrete bridges and five metal Bailey bridges
Read more
Pentagon chief may appoint aide as US Army secretary
According to sources cited by The Hill, Sean Parnell is on the shortlist of potential candidates for the position
Read more
SPIEF to be held for 30th time on June 16-19, 2027
According to Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov, the forum is "a force that unites the global community on the basis of trust and a commitment to development"
Read more
Ukraine attacks Donetsk with Anglo-French Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG cruise missiles
Eight civilians were injured, head of the republic Denis Pushilin said
Read more
Moscow to respond to Ukrainian strikes on Russian economic, trade infrastructure — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia does not need "military escalation," as it is making advances in the special military operation without it
Read more
US allows imports of certain Russian diamond categories until September 1, 2027
Russian-origin diamonds weighing 1 carat or more may be imported provided that they were located outside Russia and were not exported or reexported from Russia on or after March 1, 2024
Read more
Russia’s pivot to East became only option since special military operation — Kobyakov
The Russian presidential adviser said that virtually no Asian country condemned the special military operation or joined the anti-Russian front being formed on the basis of NATO
Read more
Russia’s Uran-6 ground robotic system proves effective in demining Mariupol — DPR head
According to Denis Pushilin, demining of the city was a very serious task
Read more
Mass of ice that fell one kilometer believed to be cause of Nepal flood — NYT
According to the geologist’s estimates, a chunk of ice with a width of about 2,000 feet snapped cleanly off the glacier sending a mixture of ice and water to the valley floor
Read more
Reality sets in for Ukraine’s former defense chief, Russian envoy says
Kirill Dmitriev also noted that "the blame game for failures" begins in Ukraine
Read more
Northern Sea Route offers unprecedented opportunities amid logistics disruptions
Russian Presidential Adviser Anton Kobyakov said that the route ensures the safety of temperature-sensitive goods, saves refrigeration capacity and insurance costs, and eliminates intermediate customs checkpoints
Read more
Russia’s SVR chief confirms he met CIA director in Moscow
Sergey Naryshkin said there is nothing unusual to it
Read more
West using South Caucasus Railway issue to blackmail Armenia — Russian MFA
The ministry noted that the issue of the concession’s transfer to anyone else has not been raised previously, but it is likely that demands are being made on the Armenian leadership to remove the ‘Russian factor’ in the transport sector
Read more
Italy, France agree to supply four Samp-T air defense systems to Ukraine — newspaper
According to the publication, the upcoming 13th Italian military aid package for Ukraine, scheduled for approval in October, will also include Aster 30 missiles from Italian arsenals
Read more
Japan can assemble nuclear weapons within one year — Kremlin aide
Russian Presidential Aide and Executive Secretary of the Eastern Economic Forum Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov drew attention to Japan’s revanchist militarization
Read more
Grossi says relations with Russia would be serious if elected UN secretary-general
The IAEA director general said he had developed a very good working relationship with Russia
Read more
Five passengers, driver hospitalized after bus crash in Ulan-Ude
According to preliminary information reported by the Emergencies Ministry earlier, nine people were injured
Read more
No Western country ready for conflict similar to one in Ukraine — Business Insider
Norwegian military officials believe that the protracted combat operations demonstrated the need to prepare in advance not only the armed forces, but also the government, industry, and society as a whole
Read more
Ukrainian forces shell DPR populated areas 17 times over past day
11 civilians, including two children, were injured
Read more
Zelensky regime, Western countries are exterminating Ukrainian people — Duma speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin stressed that the Zelensky regime understood perfectly well that no one would need it, should it end the war with Russia
Read more
Russian stocks close in the red on Wednesday
The MOEX Index lost to 2,071.3 points, the RTS Index fell to 774.19 points
Read more
Lavrov, Egyptian foreign minister stress need for Middle East settlement
The Russian Foreign Ministry added that the parties confirmed their shared position on the need to settle the Palestinian issue in accordance with UN resolutions
Read more
German Finance Ministry estimates frozen Russian assets in country at €3.51 bln
The amount may vary depending on the valuation method used, a representative explained
Read more