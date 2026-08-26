Grossi says relations with Russia would be serious if elected UN secretary-general

WASHINGTON, August 27. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told a TASS correspondent that he had developed a very good working relationship with Russia and that, if elected UN secretary-general, his relations with the country would be serious and professional.

"I work very well with Russia. I think there is a relationship of mutual respect. I have been honored meeting President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin several times, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and [Head of Rosatom] Alexey Likhachev. We have excellent friends I respect a lot. So, I am sure that the work [if elected UN secretary-general], the working relationship [with Russia], will be a very serious and professional one," Grossi said.