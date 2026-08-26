UN efforts to resolve Ukraine, other crises not visible — Grossi

WASHINGTON, August 27. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, who is seeking the post of UN secretary-general, pointed to a lack of visible results from UN efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis and other conflicts.

"When it comes to the conflicts that, as you and I know, are deciding the fractious nature of the international scene - the war in Europe between Russia and Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East, what is happening in South Sudan, the fragility of the Sahel, or the situation in Syria, where I was last week - we do not see the UN," he said at the Stimson Center in Washington.

"There's been for quite some time sentiment out there that the UN is not living up to the expectations or the mission. It's not an issue of today, a conviction that the UN is everywhere without being where it needs to be," he stressed.