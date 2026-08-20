Japan seeks to integrate into NATO, Chinese ambassador to Russia says

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Tokyo is seeking to accelerate its integration into NATO, adding uncertainty to the security situation in the region, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said in an article for TASS.

"Tokyo is actively seeking to participate in NATO's relevant military structures, accelerating its integration into the North Atlantic Alliance system," the diplomat said.

According to him, the official Tokyo's steps "are steadily eroding the peaceful nature of the Japanese Constitution. They are also accelerating Japan’s shift from a defensive to an offensive security strategy, adding significant uncertainty to the security situation in the Asia-Pacific region."

"The government of [Prime Minister Sanae] Takaichi ignores justified criticism from the international community. It downplays both interference in the internal affairs of other states and threats to use force against them. It continues to emphasize the threat posed from abroad while disregarding the fundamental norms of international law and international relations," Zhang Hanhui stressed.