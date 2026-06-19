Israel to remain in Lebanon, respond to any attacks on its military — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, June 19. /TASS/. Israel will respond to any attacks by Shiite movement Hezbollah units on its military personnel in Lebanon, the Prime Minister of the Jewish state, Benjamin Netanyahu, stated, emphasizing that Israeli troops do not intend to withdraw from southern Lebanon.

According to him, he held a meeting this morning with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to assess the current situation following overnight strikes on Lebanon. "My directive is extremely clear: Israel will not tolerate attacks on our soldiers or on our territory and will make Hezbollah pay a very high price for these attacks. The Israel Defense Forces will take measures to prevent any threat to our forces and our territory," Netanyahu said, with his words disseminated by the head of government's office.

"Israel will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon as long as necessary to protect the northern communities [of Israel]," the Prime Minister added.

Netanyahu indicated that the series of strikes on Lebanon carried out overnight and in the morning, during which the Israeli army struck more than 80 Hezbollah targets, including command posts in the Bekaa Valley in the east of the republic, was a response to an attack on Israeli tank crews in southern Lebanon. This clash resulted in the deaths of four soldiers, including a battalion commander with the rank of colonel.

"After this monstrous Hezbollah attack, which is a flagrant violation of the ceasefire regime, last night I ordered the Israel Defense Forces to deliver a powerful blow to Hezbollah," the head of the Israeli government emphasized.

Officials from the US, Iran, and Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator, confirmed on June 14 an agreement between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending the war in the Middle East. According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, during the 60-day ceasefire, the parties will discuss, among other things, Tehran’s nuclear program. Starting from June 15, the US ends the naval blockade of Iran, along with an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.