China-Russia relations enter new stage in wake of Putin’s visit — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, May 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping reached a consensus on the development of Russia-China relations now entering a new stage, said Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"During Russian President Putin’s visit to China, President Xi Jinping held deep, friendly and fruitful talks with him. The two heads of state reached a new significant consensus on issues relating to the development of China-Russia relations of a comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era," the Chinese diplomat said at a news briefing. "Under the shared strategic guidance of the two leaders, the relationship between China and Russia has progressed to a new stage," he added.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of China-Russia strategic relations of cooperation, Guo specified. Over the past three decades, he continued, the status of ties being maintained between the two countries has been continuously elevated to become "a model for leading powers." He also reminded reporters about the 25th anniversary of the Treaty on Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between China and Russia. "For years, both countries have strictly complied with the principles of non-alignment, non-confrontation, or not being directed against third countries, outlined in the Treaty," Guo emphasized.

He noted that Moscow and Beijing collaborate based on the principles of mutual respect and equality, deliver on their promises, and promote mutually advantageous cooperation. Also, he said, China and Russia "make an important contribution to maintaining justice in the international arena," and to establishing a new type of international relations, as they have become "a central beacon amid epochal changes taking place globally."