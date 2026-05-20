China backs Russia's efforts to ensure national security and stability — statement

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. China supports Russia's efforts to ensure national security and stability and opposes outside interference in its internal affairs, according to a joint statement following the bilateral talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Junping.

"The Chinese side supports the efforts of the Russian side to ensure security and stability, national development and prosperity, sovereignty and territorial integrity and opposes outside interference in Russia's internal affairs," the statement reads.

Putin arrived in Beijing for an official visit on the evening of May 19 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. On the morning of May 20, the leaders met for bilateral talks and later attended a ceremony marking the signing of more than 20 documents on bilateral cooperation in various areas by official representatives on behalf of the Russian delegation and China.

Putin and Xi signed "The Declaration on the Emergence of a Multipolar World and a New Type of International Relations" and also agreed to extend "The Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation."

The Russian president’s visit to China was timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of "The Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation," which serves as a foundation for bilateral ties, and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia strategic partnership for coordination in the 21st century.