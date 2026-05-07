IDF eliminates 200 Hezbollah fighters in past month — Israeli PM

TEL AVIV, May 7. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has eliminated more than 200 militants of the Shia group Hezbollah in Lebanon over the past month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video address published by his office.

"In the past month, we have eliminated more than 200 Hezbollah terrorists who acted against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers," he said.

Netanyahu said that the IDF killed the commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force special forces unit on May 6 in Beirut. "This is the same senior terrorist who led the plan to conquer the North [of Israel]," the prime minister said. "He thought he could continue to direct attacks against our forces and our communities from his secret terrorist headquarters in Beirut," Netanyahu noted. "He likely read in the press that he had immunity in Beirut. Well, he read it and it is no longer the case," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the IDF confirmed killing the commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces on May 6 in Beirut. According to the military, other key militants were also eliminated in the strikes, including the head of intelligence in the Nasr unit and a Hezbollah air defense observation officer.