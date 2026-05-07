EU’s problems unsolvable without Russia dialogue — Luxembourg MEP

BRUSSELS, May 7. /TASS/. Addressing the current problems facing the European Union requires an urgent resumption of dialogue with Russia, and though many officials understand this, they feel like they can't say so openly, Luxembourgish Member of the European Parliament Fernand Kartheiser said in an interview with TASS.

"I am convinced that the EU cannot persist much longer in its current attitude. Everything pleads in favor of responsible political and diplomatic contacts with Russia: the difficult geostrategic situation, European security concerns, the ongoing Ukraine conflict, economic and energy considerations, the worsening relationship with other important partners, and so on," he said.

"I am equally convinced that many politicians are aware of the absurdity of the current situation. But the political pressure on them is still much too high, which prevents them from supporting our dialogue openly," Kartheiser added.