Israel strikes 180 targets in Lebanon in past week, killing 85 radicals — IDF

TEL AVIV, May 7. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) delivered strikes on 180 military sites in Lebanon over the past week, killing 85 armed members of Shia movement Hezbollah, the IDF press service said.

"Over the past week, the IDF has struck more than 180 infrastructure sites belonging to the Hezbollah terror organization, including Hezbollah command centers, weapons storage facilities, and loaded and ready-to-use launchers in southern Lebanon," the press service said in a statement.

"As part of joint activity by the Israeli Air Force and the soldiers operating on the ground, more than 85 Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated over the past week," the statement reads.

Also, the IDF confirmed that the commander of Hezbollah's 'Radwan Force' Unit was killed in Beirut on May 6, along with other high-ranking members, including the head of the Intelligence Department of the Nasser Unit and an aerial defense observation officer of Hezbollah.