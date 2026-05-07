MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The end of the conflict in Ukraine would mean the death of Vladimir Zelensky’s political career and the anti-Russia policies of his European handlers, opined Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party.

"Zelensky and his handlers are trying to wriggle out of the situation, convincing everyone that Ukraine is about to defeat Russia, which, of course, seems absurd, ridiculous, and preposterous. But do they have any other choice? After all, the alternative looks catastrophic to them: admitting that the war with Russia was in vain, that Moscow has long offered Kiev perfectly acceptable and fair terms, the fulfillment of which would have easily resolved the conflict," he wrote in an article posted on the movement’s website.

According to the politician, any peace agreement will immediately raise questions: why wasn’t an agreement reached earlier, when the conditions for Kiev were much better? Was it all worth all the sacrifices, bloodshed, and destruction?

"Therefore, when Zelensky talks about some kind of truce, about his peace initiatives and plans, he’s cynically lying: any peace means the collapse of his career and inevitable punishment. But not only his: the European swine underlings who want war have built their policies on confrontation with Russia, betraying the interests of their peoples and bringing them to the brink of nuclear war. Today, peace in Europe means the collapse of this policy, and the shame and punishment of those who criminally implemented it," Medvedchuk noted.

Naturally, he continued, neither Zelensky nor the European "swine underlings who want war" will voluntarily relinquish their power, and this is the main problem for Europe’s security.