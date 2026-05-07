Karin Kneissl sees no way out of US-Israel confrontation with Iran

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The US and Israel’s longstanding confrontation against Iran has persisted for decades, with no clear resolution in sight, according to Karin Kneissl, former Austrian Foreign Minister and current director of the G.O.R.K.l. Center at St. Petersburg State University.

In an interview with TASS, she remarked, "I don't see a way out. The issue of 'Israel and the US versus Iran' is actually very old. In fact, it has been ongoing since the 1980s. Between 1980 and 1988, Iran and Iraq waged a brutal war that claimed millions of lives, with Iranian cities under daily attack. Chemical weapons supplied by the West were used during that conflict," she noted. Kneissl added, "Many have forgotten that war. It ended mainly because everyone was exhausted - not necessarily because they recognized it was pointless."

She emphasized that the confrontation involving the US, Israel, and Iran spans nearly half a century of intense hostility. "Since 2003-2004, we have repeatedly heard threats from both Israel and the US about possible military strikes on Iran. Now, in 2024-2025, those threats materialized into actual military actions. This reflects decades of conflict, intelligence operations, and covert activities. What has happened inside Iran could only occur because both the US and Israel have likely deployed thousands of spies there," Kneissl explained.

The analyst also pointed out that the US has had no diplomatic relations with Iran since 1979. "This means they lack an accurate understanding of Iran's internal dynamics. All their information comes through Israel, which is insufficient and often inaccurate," she said.

Addressing the prospects for a fresh start, Kneissl argued that trust and numerous preconditions are essential - conditions that are currently lacking. She concluded, "In this complex military situation, the more significant obstacle is Israel. Israel represents the biggest challenge in resolving this ongoing crisis."