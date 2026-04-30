BRATISLAVA, April 30. /TASS/. There’s no end in sight to the Ukraine conflict, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said in a video posted on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia).

The prime minister criticized the European Union for its 90 billion euro "military loan" to Ukraine.

"This means that Ukraine has money for next year. As such, I don’t see any prospect for ending the war in Ukraine at all, because it has the resources to continue the war. [We should] only push, push and push [on the parties to the conflict to end it]," Fico said, predicting a protracted military conflict.

China and the United States, according to the prime minister, should play a bigger role in trying to put an end to the bloodshed, as the conflict has no military solution.

"This is what I say to [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin," Fico said.

European countries, Fico said, should hold a dialogue with the Russian leadership.

He expects to meet with Putin at the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

"I will meet with the Russian president on May 9," the prime minister said. "I will, without a doubt, again talk about the truce," he said, as he called on the parties to the conflict to sit down at the negotiating table.

On April 29, Putin told American leader Donald Trump he is ready to declare a truce for the period of Victory Day celebrations.

According to Fico, it is unrealistic "for the Russians to return Crimea to Ukraine. It's unrealistic. We cannot set unrealistic goals," Fico said, noting that he also considers it unrealistic that "the Russians will leave Donetsk and Lugansk. They won't leave. They would rather continue to fight for them. It's better to fight at the negotiating table for two years than to hear [about human losses] every month."