MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Verkhovna Rada has approved the extension of martial law in Ukraine for the 19th time for an additional 90 days - from May 4 to August 2. The session was broadcast live on the Rada television channel.

A total of 315 deputies voted in favor of the measure, surpassing the required 226 votes. The next step involves signatures from Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and Vladimir Zelensky.

Martial law was initially declared in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and has been extended multiple times since then. Under its provisions, parliamentary, presidential, and local elections are currently suspended - a situation that Zelensky, whose term ended on May 20, 2024, is using to his advantage.