UN experiencing severe crisis — CSTO Secretary General

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The United Nations is in a grave crisis, said Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Taalatbek Masadykov.

"Today, the geopolitical situation around the world is very complex and turbulent, the norms of international law do not work, or, more precisely, do not always work, and the UN is experiencing a severe crisis," he told reporters.

Solutions to the world’s current problems "can only be found through dialogue," Masadykov said, adding that the current International Scientific and Practical Conference "Contours of a New Collective Security Architecture: Current Issues of Information and Analytical Partnership within the CSTO" serves this purpose. "We are trying not only to create a platform for dialogue, but also to help reopen those platforms that have ceased functioning today," he said.

"We hope to hear diverse perspectives and integrate them through discussions among the expert community, the scientific community, specialists, and politicians. This will assist the leadership of our countries since political will alone is insufficient to address complex international challenges," Masadykov noted.