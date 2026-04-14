Israel, US want enriched uranium to be removed from Iran — Israeli defense minister

TEL AVIV, April 14. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has said that the removal of enriched uranium from Iran is a precondition for ending the US-Israel military operation against Tehran.

"The United States and Israel have defined removing this material (enriched uranium - TASS) from Iran as a precondition for ending the campaign," the defense ministry’s press service quoted him as saying.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the US delegation - by Vice President JD Vance. Both Tehran and Washington said after the negotiations that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. No details of a potential new round of talks are available so far.