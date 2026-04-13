Keiko Fujimori likely to advance to presidential runoff in Peru — exit poll

BUENOS AIRES, April 13. /TASS/. Keiko Fujimori, leader of the right-wing Popular Force party, is likely to advance to the second round of Peru’s presidential election, according to an Ipsos exit poll cited by the Peru21 TV channel.

Fujimori received 16.6% of the vote. She is followed by Roberto Sanchez of the left-wing Together for Peru party (12.1%), center-left politician Ricardo Belmont (11.8%), former mayor of Lima and leader of the right-wing Popular Renewal party Rafael Lopez Aliaga (11%), and centrist Jorge Nieto (10.7%). Other candidates received less than 10%.

A total of 35 candidates are running for the presidency. An absolute majority is required to win in the first round. If none of the candidates succeeds, a runoff will be held on June 7 between the top two candidates.

Keiko Fujimori is the eldest daughter of former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori, who ruled the country in 1990-2000. She has already lost three presidential runoffs. If elected, she plans to use military intelligence and other armed forces units to combat violence and organized crime, and to place the prison system under military control during a full reform.