China urges US to lift sanctions on Cuba, pledges continued support — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, March 30. /TASS/. China strongly urges the United States to immediately lift sanctions pressure on Cuba and pledges to continue to support the island nation, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said during a briefing.

"China urges the US to immediately lift the blockade and sanctions against Cuba in all their forms. The Chinese side will continue to support Havana in its own ways," the diplomat said, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s remarks that he does not object to supplies of Russian oil to Cuba, and responding to a question about possible Chinese fuel shipments.

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added that China consistently stands for respect for the territorial integrity of all countries, firmly supports Cuba in defending its sovereignty, and strongly opposes foreign interference under any pretext.

Earlier, Trump said that Washington does not object to occasional oil supplies to Cuba by other countries, including Russia, for humanitarian reasons. He added that he is "not very concerned about this issue."

The fuel situation in Havana deteriorated after the US military operation in Venezuela on January 3 aimed at seizing its president, Nicolas Maduro. The country had been one of the main oil exporters to Cuba. On January 29, Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing Washington to impose tariffs on goods from countries supplying oil to Cuba.