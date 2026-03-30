Passage through Strait of Hormuz to become tolled after Iran adopts new law — MP

TEHRAN, March 30. /TASS/. Ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz will be subject to a toll under the new law that the Iranian Majlis (Parliament) will adopt soon, said a member of the Iranian parliament’s Committee for Foreign Policy and National Security Alaeddin Boroujerdi.

"We have complete control over the Strait of Hormuz. A new system will govern this waterway soon once a bill is adopted by the Majlis. Security and services for ships will be ensured through fees [for passage through the strait] stipulated by the bill," he was quoted as saying by the SNN TV channel. On March 26, the chairman of the Iranian parliament’s civil affairs committee Mohammad Reza Rezai Kouchi announced that the country’s parliament would pass a law on charging fees for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched retaliatory strikes against Israel and US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Iranian authorities also decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to vessels linked to the US, Israel, and countries that supported the aggression against the Islamic Republic. During the conflict, several tankers were attacked for transiting the strait without Tehran’s permission. On March 25, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Iran had allowed friendly countries, including Russia, India, Iraq, China, and Pakistan, to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.