Iran warns US and Israeli personnel to never feel safety again — agency

TEHRAN, March 20. /TASS/. Military personnel and officials from the United States and Israel involved in the aggression against Iran will never be safe again, Iranian army spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi said, according to ISNA news agency.

"We are watching your cowardly officials and commanders, your treacherous pilots and soldiers. And the hour is not far off when, with shame and humiliation, we will pull you out of hiding and shelters and force you to suffer the deserved punishment for your heinous deeds," he said.

Shekarchi said that from now on, neither tourist nor recreation areas, nor entertainment centers will be safe for Israelis and Americans anymore.