Orban believes local patriotism is replacing liberal world order

LONDON, March 18. /TASS/. The era of the liberal world order has ended, and it is being replaced by more local movements based on patriotic values. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed this opinion in an interview with GB News.

"I think this is a new age now. It started to change not in the last two or three years, its started far earlier. I think now this new world order is under development. If we called the previous period of modern politics the age of ‘something liberal,’ now it is definitely over," the head of the Hungarian government said.

"Nobody created a good name for that, but from the global liberal we are moving to the local patriotic," Orban assumed.