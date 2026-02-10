Radiation levels at Zaporozhye NPP comply with standards — agency

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The radiation background at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) remain within natural values after Ukraine’s attack, Russia’s Federal Medical and Biological Agency said.

"Radiation monitoring data indicates that as of 5:00 p.m. Moscow time (2:00 p.m. GMT) natural background levels were not exceeded at the ZNPP," it said.

ZNPP said earlier that its Ferrosplavnaya-1 high-voltage external power line had been shut down following an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Energodar industrial zone. The city’s main heating pipeline was damaged in the attack. Heating supply to residential buildings and public facilities in the city was suspended.